Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has backed Ryan Sessegnon for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup in Russia .

The teen sensation has been in terrific form for the Whites this season, scoring 14 goals to propel Fulham into fourth place in the Championship and within sight of the Premier League.

There was much speculation over his future, both last summer and in January, with the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool all reportedly interested in signing him.

Most recently Premier League champions-elect Manchester City have been credited with an interest in the wonderkid.

And there are some calling for Sessegnon to earn a place on the plane for the Russia World Cup.

