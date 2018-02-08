The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ian Holloway could be tempted to stick with a winning formula as they prepare for a tough test against Wolves on Saturday.

QPR recorded a crucial victory over Barnsley last week, and Ollie may well be tempted to stick with the experienced heads who took his team 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Of course, the challenge of Wolves is a completely different proposition for the Hoops, with the runaway leaders oozing class as they close in on promotion to the Premier League.

Ollie opted to play James Perch and Joel Lynch alongside Nedum Onuoha at centre-back against the Tykes, but with Jack Robinson in fine form, the only selection dilemma will be whether Jake Bidwell justifies a recall at left-back, meaning Robinson would replace one of the central three.

Massimo Luongo missed out against Barnsley but is likely to return for QPR, meaning it's likely that he will replace Jordan Cousins in the centre of midfield to reunite the regular threesome of Luongo, Josh Scowen and Luke Freeman.

In attack, Holloway opted to play Conor Washington alongside Matt Smith against the Tykes, but may have a decision to make on whether Aramide Oteh or Paul Smyth are deserving of a recall to the Hoops attack.

Phil Spencer's starting XI: Smithies, Wszolek, Perch, Onuoha, Lynch, Robinson, Luongo, Scowen, Freeman, Washington, Oteh.

There's a lot to ponder for the Hoops boss, but who would you select to take on Wolves?

Have your say using our team selector tool!

