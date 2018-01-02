The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers looking to make it a perfect Christmas period, having won their last three games.

It is, as of yet, unclear whether Emiliano Marcondes will have received international clearance but the likelihood is he will make his debut against Notts County on Saturday.

Elsewhere, John Egan is unlikely to be risked after picking up his second concussion of the season before the Norwich game, with Chris Mepham stepping in and performing superbly.

What do you think the Brentford chief should do?

Now you can have your say with our GetWestLondon team selector. Simply drag and drop your preferred starting XI onto the graphic to generate your team.

Don’t forget to share your selection on social media and see if others agree with your choices ahead of the big game.