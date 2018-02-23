Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted that Saturday's opponents "will be a Premier League team next season".

Wolves come to Craven Cottage for a televised clash on Saturday night, nine points clear of second-placed Cardiff City in the Championship and 13 ahead of the play-off places.

They have lost just four times this season, so ho will Fulham go about continuing their run of 11 games unbeaten?

Jokanovic believes the league leaders have weaknesses, but the Whites have to exploit them.

The Whites boss said: "We need to be more brave [than the last game against them]. We offered them two easy goals from set-pieces. We created chances, but didn't dominate the situation and weren't close to wining the points.

"Now they're in a more comfortable situation, they will be a Premier League team next season. We need the points more than they need them right now.

"We must be concentrated, focused and motivated 110 per cent. Behind us is a great run of 11 unbeaten games, seven victories at home. We want to keep going and continue this positive run.

"All teams have strengths and weaknesses, but the maths don't lie, they're the best team in the Championship.

"Our momentum is important too, we trust in our positivity. We come with intention and ambition to win the game and we'll try to find a way to cause them damage and to win the game."

