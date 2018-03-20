The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former England boss Steve McClaren has revealed that he thinks the Championship have three teams that play great football, but that Fulham are his favourite.

McClaren was watching the side's 2-2 draw with QPR on Saturday as part of Sky Sports' pundits team and he revealed how impressed he has been with Fulham this season.

That draw was the 16th undefeated game in a row, which is now a club record, and McClaren has said how he loves watching Slavisa Jokanovic's side play football, and has put them above both Wolves and Brentford as his favourite team.

He said: "I love watching them play.

"We talk about three teams that play great football, Wolves, Fulham and Brentford and Fulham are my favourite team, they have been for the last two or three seasons.

"They play great football and when they're on song they're really flowing."

