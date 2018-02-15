The video will start in 8 Cancel

It is almost a foregone conclusion that Wolves will win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Nuno Esperito Santo's men are 12 points clear of second place, and 13 in front of third with 15 games left to go.

Of course, they could suffer a late season collapse, but it seems unlikely.

Most are expecting them to be a top flight side next season, and their fans are in confident mood too.

So much so that supporter Ian Booth asked fellow fans on Twitter which of the other teams in the race for the Premier League they would like to join the Wanderers in going up automatically.

It is hardly an official poll, more like a straw poll, but almost 1,000 fans responded.

And 38 per cent of those who voted decided that they wanted Fulham to join them in the Premier League next season - so that's good enough for us!

Derby came a close second with 36 per cent of the vote, while Villa got 26 per cent. Cardiff were sadly lagging behind with just two per cent of respondents wanting Neil Warnock's men to earn automatic promotion.

