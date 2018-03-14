Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So here it is - the business end of the season.

It's now 15 unbeaten for Fulham after the side leapfrogged Derby County into fourth having beaten them 2-1 thanks to goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ryan Sessegnon at Pride Park on Saturday and a 3-0 win over Sheffield United.

After a horrid start to the campaign, the Cottagers have done amazingly well to drag themselves kicking and screaming back into the race to the Premier League - and now you can predict how the season finishes.

Prepare yourself though - there's a lot of games for you to predict, so make sure your boss isn't watching, grab a cuppa and settle in as you plot Fulham's road to the top flight of English football once again.

All you need to do is click whether you think each game will be a home win, away win or draw and our gadget will do the rest.

Goals aren't recorded though, so if two teams tie on points it won't take goal difference into account.

Have a go below and let us know in the comments where Fulham finish in your prediction.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .