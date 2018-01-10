Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Championship's runaway leaders, Wolves, have been linked with another mega money move for AC Milan's striker Andre Silva as they look not only to win the league, but to challenge in the Premier League next year.

To anyone looking, the money Wolves have spent on transfers seems mind boggling - they've signed Ruben Neves, Barry Douglas and even got Diogo Jota on loan from Atletico Madrid.

And now, another rumour has arisen that they've had a bid for AC Milan's striker, Silva, with a figure being quoted that others in the Championship can only dream on.

And while some fans may be bitter over the money Wolves can spend, it shows Fulham need to be clever with their signings in this window, and those to come.

The Cottagers, although there is money available, won't be spending the sums that Wolves have spent in the past six months, and that isn't a problem.

While spending big doesn't necessarily guarantee success, it does help, as we've seen with Wolves this season, but we've also seen with the likes of Brentford that you don't need to spend big to do well.

The market is becoming increasingly inflated, with high transfer fees being the norm, but Fulham's recruitment team know there is value to find out there, and don't need to be drawn into going big on mediocre players.

They've shown they can do that - last summer, to a lot of people's dismay at the time, they sold Sone Aluko for a reported £7.5m to Reading, a side they lost to in the Play-offs only months before.

Fulham signed Aluko on a free 12 months previously, making £7.5m worth of profit and replaced him with loanee Sheyi Ojo, who has gone on to be one of the signings of their season.

That kind of approach needs to continue as the club go forward - the parachute payments are nearly gone and, despite being comfortably within the Financial Fair Play limits, Fulham can't go hell for leather on making big money signings, they need to be clever with who they bring in and what they pay for them.

(Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Players like Aboubakar Kamara, who would've been overlooked by other clubs as a result of how raw he is, shows how Fulham need to operate in a market that is inflated due to transfer fees.

It's not limited to Kamara, Fulham's neighbours, Brentford, signed Ryan Woods despite other clubs passing up on him because of the way he ran - he's now one of the best midfielders in the division.

When another club knows what a team is looking for, they'll try and get as much money out of them as possible, but Fulham need to be clever in their dealings - there is always another player available.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .