Brentford's winning run came to an end as Championship leaders Wolves showed their class and why they will be promoted to the Premier League as champions.

The Bees had Dan Bentley to thank after he made a string of fine saves in the first half and early in the second half.

Brentford did have time on the ball but were unable to test John Ruddy, failing to register a shot on target.

However, Ruben Neves' fine free kick broke the deadlock and some slick Wolves passing saw Barry Douglas double the lead quickly after.

And Diogo Jota made the game safe in the final 10 minutes after the Bees failed to clear a corner.

The Bees will leave disappointed that they failed to have a meaningful shot or chance but should take heart that not many sides will pick up points against Nuno Santo's side.

Below is how the Bees rated.

Dan Bentley – There was nothing he could have done about either goal but he made four superb saves to prevent Wolves taking the lead earlier. 9

Nico Yennaris – Headed off the line in the first half and stood up well in testing conditions. 7

Chris Mepham – Made some superb tackles against a highly impressive Wolves attack and comes out with credit. 7

Andreas Bjelland – Like the rest of the defence, he would be disappointed with the defending for the third but did well in general. 7

Yoann Barbet – Had a difficult evening as Wolves targeted him with crossfield balls. Stood up to his task well. 7

Ryan Woods – Overrun in the second half but was superb in the first. Would not look out of place in the Premier League. 7

Romaine Sawyers – A quieter game as the Wolves midfield and defence smothered his influence. 6

Kamo Mokotjo – Got up and down the field well but faced a very good side. 6

Ollie Watkins – Showed flashes of his class but the defence just too good. 6

Lasse Vibe – Didn't get much of a look in. 6

Sergi Canos – Showed flashes but Wolves were just too good. 6

Substitutes

Florian Jozefzoon – Lively when he came on. 7

Neal Maupay – Had the same service as Vibe. 6

Josh Clarke – Good to see him back. 6