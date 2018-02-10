Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wolves recorded a comfortable 2-1 win over QPR at Molineux.

The hosts dominated the first half before the Hoops came back into it in the second half and could have easily grabbed a draw.

It was a much-improved second half for QPR, but how did that affect our ratings?

Starting XI

Alex Smithies - 6

Had a difficult afternoon against the rabid Wolves. Made several excellent saves as the hosts dominated the final third.

Pawel Wszolek - 6

Not a fantastic first half as his attacking urges left James Perch overly-exposed against the fantastic Ivan Cavaleiro.

Looked more comfortable in the second half, as he looked to drive towards the byline. Wszolek had an excellent effort saved by Ruddy in the second half which would have drawn the Hoops level.

James Perch - 5

Massively struggled to cope with the movement of Ivan Cavaleiro as he drifted in from the left. Replaced before the break by Ebere Eze.

Nedum Onuoha - 6

(Image: PA)

Made an excellent first half challenge on Diogo Jota when through on goal. Looked more comfortable on the ball than usual but struggled with the fluidity of the Wolves attack.

Joel Lynch - 6

Certainly wasn't the worst in the pitch, but struggled with the mobility of Wolves' attack. Grew into the game in the second half, looking strong and organised.

Jake Bidwell - 6

Struggled against Helder Costa and Matt Doherty as they doubled up on him down the left.

Jordan Cousins - 5

Didn't really make an impact in the middle of the park as he was over-run by Neves and N'Diaye. Replaced by Matt Smith at half-time.

Josh Scowen - 5

Retained his discipline but was simply over-run by the Wolves attack. Looked more solid in the second half after a tactical reshuffle.

Jack Robinson - 6

Looked uncomfortable early on, and never quite got to grips with the game in midfield.

He was more like his usual self after dropping back into defence in the second half, making several excellent last-ditch challenges.

Luke Freeman - 6

Worked tirelessly from the first minute to give Wolves little time on the ball. Looked frustrated at the lack of movement from his teammates but didn't let it deter his desire to get QPR back into the game.

Conor Washington - 7

(Image: Paul Burgman/Press-Photos.com)

Had two excellent early chances which he couldn't capitalise on. Had a quiet first half but got a goal back for QPR after pouncing on a loose bal.

Washington was a lively presence in the second half, and looked the most likely to make something happen for the Hoops.

Substitutes

Ebere Eze - 7

Replaced James Perch just before half-time. Had a decent second half, growing into the game as it progressed.

Had a couple of chances late on, with one effort being cleared off the line by Conor Coady.

Matt Smith - 6

Replaced Jordan Cousins at the break. Caused all-sorts of issues after his introduction; having an effort well saved by Ruddy before Washington's goal and then firing a decent volley over the bar.

