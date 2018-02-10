Good afternoon and welcome to Molineux!

QPR face arguably their toughest test of the season as they face runaway leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers on their home turf.

(Image: PA)

The hosts do have a plethora of outstanding talent in the squad meaning they're a match for anyone on their day, but the Hoops will have an underlying confidence going into this one having got one over the promotion contenders at Loftus Road in October.

The key to QPR's 2-1 victory that day was the ability to work as a team and make life incredibly difficult for Nuno Espírito Santo's side; something which they'll need to do if they're to get anything from today's clash.

Of course, we'll be on hand to bring you all the build-up, team news, action and reaction from Molineux.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .