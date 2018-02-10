Good afternoon and welcome to Molineux!
QPR face arguably their toughest test of the season as they face runaway leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers on their home turf.
The hosts do have a plethora of outstanding talent in the squad meaning they're a match for anyone on their day, but the Hoops will have an underlying confidence going into this one having got one over the promotion contenders at Loftus Road in October.
The key to QPR's 2-1 victory that day was the ability to work as a team and make life incredibly difficult for Nuno Espírito Santo's side; something which they'll need to do if they're to get anything from today's clash.
Of course, we'll be on hand to bring you all the build-up, team news, action and reaction from Molineux.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
Half-time: Wolves 2 QPR 0
Half time at Molineux as QPR trail to an impressive Wolves side.
2 minutes added time
Eze replaces Perch.
Ebere Eze is warming up; odd timing...
Joel Lynch booked for a foul.
Diogo Jota twists and turns and fires an effort wide of the mark from a tight angle.
A free-kick from Freeman finds Scowen on the edge of the area who slices over.
A break down the right tees up Jota in the middle who’s effort is blocked.
A great stop from Alex Smithies stops Diogo Jota from getting Wolves’ third goal.
GOAL! Wolves 2 (Costa) QPR 0
A fantastic interchange from Cavaleiro and Helder Costa takes QPR apart and it’s 2-0.
QPR lucky not to give away a penalty.
A quick throw from Ruddy finds Jota who is one-on-one with Nedum Onuoha who slides in and wins the ball.
The home fans shouting for a penalty.
It’s the worst possible start for QPR.
At 1-0 down, they’ll have no choice but to open up in search of a goal, which is bound to leave space for Wolves to attack.
There’s going to be goals in this one way or the other...
GOAL! Wolves 1 (N'Diaye) QPR 0
The ball into the box by Cavaleiro is bundled home by N’Diaye
Ruben Neves showing early on why he’s so dangerous; given plenty of time on the ball and his diagonal pass just goes over the head of Helder Costa.
Conor Washington is played through on goal but John Ruddy tips his effort wide for a corner!
Jack Robinson lining up in a midfield three, as Cousins, Freeman and he sit in front of the deep-lying Josh Scowen.
Conor Washington fires a vicious early effort at John Ruddy.
Kick-off!
Here come the teams...
Robinson in midfield?
5-4-1/4-5-1?
With Pawel Wszolek being consistently used as a defender, it means Ollie has selected SIX defenders to face Wolves today.
It doesn’t take a genius to work out the approach to today’s game.
It looks like a 4-5-1 could be the most likely system, possibly with Bidwell and Wszolek on either side of the midfield; this would assure Holloway that the defensive duties are being carried out by the midfield five.
This would leave a back-four of Perch, Onuoha, Lynch and Robinson behind a midfield trio of Luongo, Scowen and Cousins.
A milestone for The Chief!
QPR make one change for Wolves clash
QPR have made one change for this afternoon’s clash with Wolves.
Ian Holloway looks to be prioritising his defence, as Jake Bidwell returns to the starting line-up in place of striker Matt Smith, who drops to the bench.
For full team news, click here.