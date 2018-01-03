Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford's three game winning run came to an end as runaway Championship leaders Wolves showed their class and why they will be promoted to the Premier League as champions.

The Bees had Dan Bentley to thank after he made a string of fine saves in the first half and early in the second half.

Brentford did have time on the ball but were unable to test John Ruddy, failing to register a shot on target.

However, Ruben Neves' fine free kick broke the deadlock and some slick Wolves passing saw Barry Douglas double the lead quickly after.

And Diogo Jota made the game safe in the final 10 minutes after the Bees failed to clear a corner.

The Bees will leave disappointed that they failed to have a meaningful shot or chance but should take heart that not many sides will pick up points against Nuno Santo's side.

Below are five talking points to come from the game.

Wolves are the best side by a mile

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Nuno Santo's side are the best team I've seen at Championship level in the past six years, and certainly the best side Brentford have played since their promotion, and they will win the league at a canter.

And I think Reading's 106 point record will be under threat this season; Wolves are just that good.

Unlike other big spending teams, Wanderers have spent their money wisely in signing the likes of Ruben Neves.

There's also a humility about them. They feel they should be beating every side in this division because of the quality of their squad, not because of the size of their club. It's a big difference.

If Brentford's play-off rivals take more than a point off Wolves in the rest of the season I'll be surprised.

Put the result into context

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

If you had offered anyone connected with Brentford nine points out of 12 over the festive fixtures they'd have taken it. Yes, they'd all like 12 but you can't have everything in life.

The defeat should be seen as a learning experience for the squad about the quality they need to try and attain in order to reach the Premier League.

Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday may be struggling this season but Aston Villa are in the play-off mix so it can be seen as a positive Christmas period.

Now that's out of the way, they must view some of the upcoming fixtures as games they must win in order to keep up their play-off push.

Could Brentford have been less open?

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Dean Smith was right when he said attacking was the way the Bees play and I'd rather see a side lose having a go than losing while not testing the opposition.

However, what could Smith have done to be more defensive given the injuries in the squad.

Josh Clarke could have come in at right back and Ilias Chatzitheodoridis in on the left and have a back five, using the pair as wing backs.

He could then have had Ryan Woods, Kamo Mokotjo and Josh McEachran in the midfield looking to break things up with Romaine Sawyers playing up with Lasse Vibe.

Quite frankly, I don't think that would have worked either given the quality of Wolves. Changing the entire system for one game would have been counter productive.

How can Brentford reach that level?

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

I think the first thing is they have to be sharper defensively. When Wolves played the diagonal ball out to the flanks, they found their man. When Brentford tried it, they were cut out.

That being said it could have been different had the Bees had their first choice full backs as, at times, both Nico Yennaris and Yoann Barbet looked like a midfielder and a centre back trying to play as a full back.

Going forward, they just need to make better choices. There were occasions where if the right decision was made they'd have fashioned a chance but, on every occasion, they picked the wrong option.

Brilliant Bentley

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Credit must go to Dan Bentley who kept the score down with some brilliant saves.

The Bees stopper denied the likes of Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves and Helder Costa when they had great chances to score.

He'll be disappointed to have conceded three but it was the difference between three and a heavier defeat.

With the possible exception of the third goal, Bentley did not put a foot wrong over the course of 90 minutes and deserves to come away with credit.