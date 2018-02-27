Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 'beast from the east' has been in full force over the last couple of days and it seems that QPR's groundsmen are facing an uphill task to keep the pitch intact.

Pictures have emerged online of the turf at Loftus Road completely covered in snow, and while it's quite a sight to behold, those behind the scenes will be delighted to have seven days before the next home game in W12.

The Hoops travel to Birmingham this weekend as they take on Aston Villa at Villa Park, before heading back to Loftus Road on the Tuesday night.

QPR say 'keep your hands off' as Rangers boss hints at summer move for former Manchester United man Sean Goss

The snow is meant to last for a few more days yet, and those at the club will hoping that the pitch will be ready for what will no doubt be a freezing cold night against then Rams next week.

For all the images of the snow at Loftus Road, take a look at our gallery below.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .