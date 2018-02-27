Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Football Association have reached an agreement over a winter break which is set to be introduced in English football the season after next.

Despite having reached an agreement with the Premier League and the EFL, the two week break will only apply to sides in the top flight meaning that the likes of QPR, Fulham and Brentford will not be affected unless they are playing with the big boys in the 2019/20 season.

According to The Times today , the new schedule will see the fifth round of the FA Cup played entirely in midweek and without replays, to ensure all Premier League clubs get a two-week break in early February.

The report says the break will be staggered, so five Premier League matches take place on one weekend and five on another, meaning all Premier League clubs will have at least 13 days without a game.

The EFL were part of the negotiations with Sky and the Premier League but the 46-game schedule in the Championship, League One and League Two means there's less flexibility so the break will not apply.

While FA Cup fifth round replays will be scrapped, there's no plan to change the format of the League Cup, with the EFL said to be insistent that the semi-finals remain two-legged affairs.

