It looks set to be another busy summer at Queens Park Rangers as Ian Holloway looks to move into the next phase of the plan to streamline the squad at Loftus Road.

The Hoops have a number of stars coming towards the end of their contracts in W12, and with a need to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, it looks likely to be a revolving door of playing talent at Harlington.

But who are the players who could be on the way out the exit door? We take a look at those who are set to be out of contract when the season comes to an end.

Seny Dieng

Position: Goalkeeper

Contract: Expires at the end of June

Summary

The 23-year-old has had a frustrating time since arriving at Loftus Road two years ago.

Dieng is the victim of strength and depth in the goalkeeping department, sitting as fourth choice goalkeeper behind Alex Smithies, Matt Ingram and young prospect Joe Lumley who is currently excelling on loan at Blackpool.

With such competition between the sticks, and a need to trim the squad, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Dieng offloaded once his contract comes to an end at the end of June.

Jack Robinson

Contract: Expires at the end of June

Position: Defender

Summary

The former Liverpool defender has arguably been one of QPR's best players this season.

Robinson told Get West London that he's yet to receive a contract offer from QPR, meaning that his future looks likely to be away from Loftus Road.

If he was to depart, it would no doubt be a huge blow to the club, with the defender reportedly being tipped for a move to a Championship rival.

Osman Kakay

Position: Defender

Contract: Expires at the end of June

Summary

The full-back has been impressive for the under-23s but has never been quite able to crack the first team set-up.

Despite being named on the bench in recent weeks, the fact he's yet to make a senior appearance for the Hoops with just a few weeks until the end of the season could be crucial in deciding whether he is to earn a new deal at the club.

At 20 years of age, a number of other prospects at the club are already vying for a spot in Ollie's plans, meaning that it could well be the case that he is given the opportunity to leave the club in order to secure first team opportunities elsewhere.

James Perch

Position: Defender

Contract: Expires at the end of June

Summary

An injury-hit first half to the season put Perch on the back foot as competition for places in Ian Holloway's defence started to hot up around Christmas.

The 32-year-old has made sporadic appearances in Ian Holloway's side since the turn of the year, but given the return to fitness of Nedum Onuoha and Joel Lynch, it's meant that opportunities to play for a new deal have certainly been limited.

Having already been told that he's to leave the club, the focus for Perch will now be on proving his fitness in order to secure a move over the summer.

Nedum Onuoha

Position: Defender

Contract: Expires at the end of June

Summary:

The Chief is another player who had something of a false start to the season due to injury.

However as the second half of the campaign has unfolded, the former Manchester City defender has shown exactly why he's the club captain with a number of commanding displays in defence.

Onuoha is thought to be one of the higher earners at the club, and with the club reporting that negotiations are still ongoing, it remains to be seen whether the two parties can reach an agreement to stay at the club.

If a deal can't be struck, the central defender will certainly be a huge miss for the Hoops.

Jamie Mackie

Position: Forward

Contract: Expires at the end of June

Summary

The 32-year-old was deemed to be a regular first team player at the start of the campaign, but a combination of injuries and lack of form in front of goal saw him fall down the pecking order.

With young attackers such as Paul Smyth and Bright Osayi-Samuel breaking into the first team fold, Mackie has been deemed surplus to requirements going into the new season, meaning that the search will be on for a new club.

One thing's for certain that whoever secures the signing of Mackie will be getting a model professional who will certainly give their all for the team.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

Position: Forward

Contract: Expires at the end of June

Summary:

Somewhat inevitably, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been told that his contract will not be renewed going into the new season.

The forward hasn't featured for the QPR first team in two years, meaning the club will undoubtedly be relieved to get his significant wages off the books.

