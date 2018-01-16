The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It can be dangerous opening yourself up to questions on social media.

Especially when you're in charge of the social media for National Rail - a heavily criticised company at the best of times.

But an employee by the name of Luke decided to have a bit of fun last night. He was given "the graveyard shift" working from 11pm last night to 6am this morning and asked the general public for any questions they had.

The questions ranged from the sublime to the ridiculous, although once Doncaster Rovers fan Luke got onto football, he could not stop the questions coming.

And he was asked by user @Shxdipo if he thought Luke Freeman was the best attacking midfielder in the Championship.

The official National Rail Twitter account, run by Luke, replied: "Tom Cairney isn't bad."

Fulham then waded in, responding: "Agreed," with a fist pump emoji.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .