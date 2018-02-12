Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham are entering what must be both the most hardest and exciting period of the season as they face six massive games over the next few weeks.

Both the league leaders and the team that currently occupy second place visit the Cottage within a week of each other, while trips to Bristol City and Derby are also on the agenda.

It's what promotion races are made of, but how many points would Fulham take if these fixtures played out the exact same way as the reverse fixtures early on in the season?

We've taken a look below:

Aston Villa (October 21, 2-1 loss)

Fulham lost the reverse fixture at Villa Park 2-1 back in October, two games into run that would see them go without a win in six.

John Terry, of course, opened the scoring with a header in the first half but Fulham pegged the Villains back through a Stefan Johansen free kick on the stroke of half time.

It was a tough game, and it was Albert Adomah who got the winner four minutes after the team reemerged from the tunnel - the result left Fulham in 11th.

Bristol City (October 31, 2-0 loss)

It was a Halloween horror show at the Cottage as Bobby Reid and Korey Smith struck the back of the net as Bristol City did a job over Fulham.

Aboubakar Kamara was sent off, although it was later rescinded, to really emphasise just what a poor display this was.

Lee Johnson's side were far better than Fulham throughout - this is a performance the Whites will not want a repeat of next Tuesday when they travel to Ashton Gate.

Wolves (November 3, 2-0 loss)

This looked more like a training game for the league leaders than an actual contest after Romain Saiss and Leo Bonatini gave Wolves a comfortable 2-0 win.

The Whites were undone by two set pieces and never looked like threatening the hosts throughout the game, who after going two up used the game as a training session to keep themselves ticking over.

That defeat made it five without a win as Fulham dropped to 16th in the table.

Derby County (November 18, 1-1 draw)

The draw at the Cottage was the start of run that has seen Fulham lose just twice in 15 games and it was Oliver Norwood who gave the side the lead with a freekick that Scott Carson will never want to see a replay of.

Fulham will take positives from this game heading into the one at the iPro, but will be frustrated that they allowed Matej Vydra to slalom into the box and take a share of the points for his side.

The result though, did mean Fulham dropped to 17th in the table.

Sheffield United (November 21, 5-4 win)

Now this is a game that will long in the memory of anyone who made the journey to Sheffield.

Ryan Sessegnon socred a hat-trick while Sheyi Ojo also bagged two as caution was thrown to the wind in a game where Leon Clarke of Sheffield United also hit the back of the net three times.

It was end to end stuff, but don't expect a repeat at the Cottage when the two meet later in the month.

Preston North End (October 12, 2-2 draw)

Fulham really struggled against a physical Preston side at the Cottage at the start of their winless run, after Jordan Hugill and Seani Maguire gave the visitors a two-goal lead.

But an Oliver Norwood penalty and a last-gasp Denis Odoi strike ensured Fulham salvaged a point from a terrible position.

Total points tally: FIVE from 18

