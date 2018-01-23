The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion got to see up close just what all the fuss is about on Saturday.

Teen sensation Ryan Sessegnon popped up with two goals as Fulham trounced the Brewers 6-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The youngster has been tipped for the top and linked with a move to one of the big boys, with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham both interested in signing him.

He penned his first professional contract with the Whites in the summer though and they are not willing to let their prized asset leave.

And after Saturday's game Burton forward Lucas Akins tipped Sessegnon for the top.

Speaking to our friends at the Burton Mail , Akins said: "He's a great talent and he's going to have a massive future in the game.

"He's a really good player, an intelligent player and he's got a really bright future and I wish him all the best."

You can read the full interview with Akins HERE .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .