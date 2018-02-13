Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham now have a fully fit squad available to them, and while that's good news it also brings a selection headache for Slavisa Jokanovic .

We know that only five of the six loanees can fit into a matchday squad, but deciding which of those six to chose is going to be a difficult job in the Fulham war room from now until the end of the season.

There's also the question of who starts up front for the side - Fulham now have a wealth of serious attacking options that could all have an argument to start.

So, we've asked various people from around Fulham to have their say on what they think the strongest XI is and why.

Ryan O'Donovan, Fulham reporter @ GetWestLondon

It's a real Jekyll and Hyde ask this - half of them is extremely straight forward to pick, but the other half is a nightmare.

But not the bad type, it's a headache that Slavisa Jokanovic would rather have than not having strength in depth in his side, especially coming into this stage of the season.

I've always preferred David Button as my first choice keeper, but with the way Marcus Bettinelli is playing there is no way you can drop him from the side - the rest of the back four picks itself I think.

In midfield, Kevin McDonald and Stefan Johansen are certains, but it's the battle between Ollie Norwood and Tom Cairney that interests me - Norwood has been pretty solid in that role but Cairney offers that little bit extra class that you get from a top quality player.

Up front is the tough one - I think I'd go with a fully fit Aleksandar Mitrovic flanked by Ryan Sessegnon and Lucas Piazon. I like Sheyi Ojo but Piazon has been in stunning form since returning from injury and the side look a different prospect with him in it.

My XI: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Targett, Kalas, Ream, McDonald, Johansen, Cairney, Piazon, R. Sessegnon, Mitrovic

Dan Crawford, Fulham Supporters' Trust

Slavisa Jokanovic has so many options in his squad post the January transfer window that it took me more time than I thought it would to settle on this line up.

With Marcus Bettinelli having brought some much needed solidity in goal and Matt Targett striking up such a great understanding with Ryan Sessegnon, the back five picks itself.

I think Fulham will be better for having their three midfield musketeers together again. I chose Ojo ahead of Piazon because I think his pace will unsettle Championship defences who might try and push high up the pitch - whilst Mitrovic offers a more imposing option up front and I think he'll be a real asset with a few more minutes under his belt.

My XI: Bettinelli; Fredericks, Targett, Kalas, Ream; McDonald, Johansen, Cairney; Ojo, R. Sessegnon, Mitrovic.

Jack Collins, Fulhamish

To put it in perspective, it’s an absolute blessing that we’re even having a conversation about who should start for Fulham because it shows the depth of squad that the management and the backroom staff have put together – this is a group of players that can and should challenge for promotion now, and if Jokanovic can build on the recent run of form that they’ve bene on across a tricky period, that will be the case.

Picking a team isn’t easy, but I’ve given it a go. Bettinelli starts in goal, as I imagine he will for most fans now. I still don’t believe there’s particularly much in quality between Fulham’s two keepers, but there can be no denying that Bettinelli’s return to the side has coincided with an upwards trend in results over both the previous two seasons, and whether it’s simply confidence that the back four has in him or something else, it’s pretty clear that only an injury will put him out of the side now.

The first and only real dilemma in the defence is the position of right-back. Ryan Frederick’s recent form means he gets the nod, but it’s interesting that we have another dynamic there now, with Cyrus Christie offering athleticism, height and a lovely delivery as an alternative to Fredericks’ blistering pace. Ream, Kalas, and Matt Targett, who’s hardly put a foot wrong since arriving, make up the rest of the back four.

Ollie Norwood has seen a resurgence of late, but on a tactical level I think he’s the one who has to give way to Tom Cairney when the captain returns to full fitness. Whilst he has filled in admirably, and there are many who feel that Johansen’s early dreadful form should see him dropped instead, I feel like the box-to-box energy that Stef brings is what provides the foil for Cairney’s languid style to flourish alongside KMac’s defensive solidity.

Norwood remains an excellent option, but I do believe his quarterback style is too static to fully allow TC to express himself alongside Ollie in the midfield. On the left, Sess picks himself, but I think the two roles alongside him are probably where the most discussion will be had.

I think Aleksandar Mitrovic, when match-fit, will lead the line; but I also feel he will do best with a rapid winger alongside him who will get the ball into the box – someone like Neeskens Kebano. If Rui Fonte plays, as discussed at length, then Lucas Piazon should play alongside him in order to build upon that defence-unlocking intricacy that worked so well against Burton Albion.

My XI: Bettinelli; Fredericks, Kalas, Ream, Targett; McDonald, Johansen, Cairney; Kebano, Mitrovic, Sessegnon

Russ Goldman, Cottage Talk

For my starting XI, the defence will be Marcus Bettinelli as the goalkeeper, Ryan Fredericks as your right-back, the centre-back pairing is Tomas Kalas and Tim Ream.

Matt Targett is my left-back, because in a very short period of time, he has fit perfectly in what Jokanovic wants from his full-backs as he is very good in attack, but can also defend just as well.

The midfield three would be Kevin McDonald, Stefan Johansen, and Tom Cairney. Oliver Norwood does not deserve to be left out, but when fully fit, Cairney is your best player so someone has to go.

Up front, I have Ryan Sessegnon on the left, Aleksandar Mitrovic in the center, and on the right I have Sheyi Ojo. I struggled to pick between Lucas Piazon and Ojo, but went with the player who has more pace, and fits into the philosophy that Jokanovic wants to play.

I could have easily picked Piazon, because right now I think he is the more polished overall player, but Ojo when fit I think is the bigger threat against the opposition.

My XI: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Kalas, Ream, Targett; McDonald, Norwood, Johansen; Ojo, Mitrovic, Sessegnon

Combined team, Fulham Focus

This is a combined effort from the team over at Fulham Focus, who have voted for their most popular XI.

The only positions that weren't agreed were that four went for Odoi over Kalas but everyone agreed it was the hardest position to pick between those two. Two went for Kamara instead of Mitrovic and one for Fonte. One for Ojo over Piazon. The rest of the team was 100% agreed.

Our XI: Bettinelli, Targett, Ream, Kalas, Fredericks, McDonald, Johansen, Cairney, Sessegnon, Mitrovic, Piazon

Aaron Paul, BBC London

In Marcus Bettinelli, Fulham have a solid shot stopper, and someone who evidently has dressing room presence; which ultimately transpires to the pitch. The back four are strong and pretty much pick themselves. In Kalas and Ream you have two defenders who have simply improved over time, whilst there have been some questions over Kalas’ performances this season, his partnership with Ream has grown from strength to strength. No doubt with huge credit to the American- Ream offers a calm head and is excellent in pressurised situations, for someone I personally wasn't a fan of, it's nice to see how much of a fan favourite he has become.

The midfield picks itself really, Kevin McDonald- Braveheart, The Carnoustie Crusher, the man is a machine, very committed, passionate and a leader, and a great guy as well. Stefan Johansen has seen his critics come and go this season with some hit and miss performances but I think he is the perfect foil for Tom Cairney to operate as freely as he does. Credit must go to Johansen for that stunning goal at Cardiff- the way he was looking behind him for runners- it was like he was running in the Olympics!.

Tom Cairney- what can you say about the guy, he is getting better and better each day, I was sceptical when he was appointed captain in the summer, but I think TC has really excelled in the role, he is an integral cog in the Fulham machine, and I think that Slavisa Jokanovic’s style of play really gets the most out of him.

The front three have been the most difficult choice of all. I think the only definite starter for me is Ryan Sessegnon, he has shone on the wing and in an attacking position. what concerns and (angers) me is the National Press and their portrayal of the new boy wonder. I think that playing at Fulham has given Ryan a grounding, he’s had to grow up and learn fast, and as long as he doesnt get poached by another club to play at Left Back- i think we may have found the solution to England’s long term left wing issue.

The right wing is a problem for me, I love Lucas Piazon but feel that maybe his work rate and his evident affinity to the fans and club will always put him above Kebano and Ayite in the fans eyes. Kebano is another player that i do like, he’s quick, with a low centre of gravity and a powerful shot, he is definitely a great asset to have in the squad. I’ve opted for Floyd Ayite because I feel he is the most natural winger out of those up for selection, he can be intelligent on the ball and plays some neat touches, I'm going to go for him.

Rui Fonte is a bit of a mystery, technically he is gifted, there is no doubt, but in my opinion his relatively small stature lets him down in what is a physical league, there could be an argument that Fonte is more of a number 10, which would be understandable. In my opinion, that is why Mitrovic comes in over Fonte, he is what I would call a complete forward, with the ability to drop deep to collect and work the ball towards goal, and be a poacher on the flipside!

My XI: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Kalas, Ream, Targett; McDonald, Johansen, Cairney; Ayite, Sessesgnon, Mitrovic

Lydia Campbell, HammyEnd.com

My strongest XI is quite close to what Slavisa Jokanovic has been able to field over the past couple of games and, bar Bolton, it has worked very well for us. Marcus Bettinelli for me should always play ahead of Button and the results speak for themselves there. Tim Ream and Tomas Kalas have forged a strong partnership in the centre of defence and although there is a mistake in them, together they are better options than Djalo playing with either of them. Denis Odoi has proved himself as a decent stand in, but his lack of height is worrying at CB.

Fulham under Jokanovic play best with wingbacks, and Ryan Fredericks and Matty Target get the nod for me. Targetts home debut against Nottingham Forest was brilliant, bar a few poor final balls, and shows why he is so highly rated. Throughout the start of the season when Fulham were struggling, Fredericks was often our best player and should start ahead of Christie for now at least.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

In the midfield, Kevin McDonald is our anchor and was the sort of player missing from Fulham during the relegation year and the two seasons that followed. By breaking up play in front of the defence, McDonald has been our underrated saviour this season and last. Despite some difficult games this year, I would still go for Stefan Johansen next in centre midfield playing alongside Tom Cairney. Johansen looks a better player beside Cairney, which again highlights the importance of our captain going forward. Norwood has quality, but I think he does Cairney's job well when needed, but isn't quite as affective when standing in for Johansen.

Cairney himself is the heart beat of the Fulham team that wants promotion. Although we have played without him a lot this season because of injury, I would always have him on when available.

Ryan Sessegnon has made the left wing position his and I just think that we have to enjoy him while we can! He seems to have already formed a promising partnership with Targett so it will be exciting to see how they do in the run in.

Lucas Piazon has the gile and passion that is required for promotion so I would have him starting at right wing.

Up front is the difficult decision but I would go with Mitrovic there if fully fit. This is purely down to the fact that he is proven in England while Kamara and Fonte are still finding their feet. That and the fact that he would probably run through a brick wall for fellow country man Jokanovic is why he gets the nod.

My XI: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Ream, Kalas, Targett, McDonald, Johansen, Cairney, Piazon, Mitrovic, Sessegnon

Agree with the choices? Use the team selector below and pick your XI and share it in the comment section.

