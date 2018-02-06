The video will start in 8 Cancel

Josh McEachran, Konstantin Kerschbaumer, Yoann Barbet, Lewis Macleod, Alan Judge, Jack Bonham, Florian Jozefzoon are all out of contract at Brentford in 2019. Head coach Dean Smith and assistant Richard O'Kelly will also see their deals come to an end.

Andreas Bjelland's deal expires this summer but it appears unlikely he will receive a new contract.

The Bees' transfer policy has been well known in that if a player is coming into the last year of their contracts and a deal isn't going to be reached then they will look to sell the player.

So, should the Bees offer them a new contract and extend their stay at Griffin Park?

You can have your say using our interactive tool below. Swipe right to vote for them to receive a new deal and left if you would rather see them depart.

We'll collate the results and let you know the results later in the week.