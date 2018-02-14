The video will start in 8 Cancel

Our latest Ealing Road Buzz podcast brought up an interesting discussion about what Brentford's best XI is, if everyone was fit.

While there are a few players deemed as locks in the side there are positions where there are two or three options for a role in the side.

Despite the frustration over the past three results, working out the best combination for Dean Smith's side is something that reminds you how strong the squad is.

With valid arguments available for almost every player to feature in the side we thought we'd open up the discussion to the fans.

You can select your optimum Brentford team by using the team selector below. Don't forget to share your options on social media.

We'll provide the results for you in the coming week in order to give fans a chance to decide as well.