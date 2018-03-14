Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The England senior squad is announced on Thursday for their friendlies with Holland and Italy- something a fair few Fulham fans will be keeping their eyes on.

Ryan Sessegnon could potentially be called up for the squad, with assistant manager Steve Holland having watched the wonderkid a number of times, while Slavisa Jokanovic has been a huge advocate of selecting the youngster.

Something that some are saying is against him getting into the side is the fact he's playing Championship football, as opposed to Premier League football that the rest of the squad are playing, but a player from the second-tier getting a call-up has happened before.

A few times, in fact.

Wilfried Zaha, Jack Butland, Jay Bothroyd and David Nugent have all been called up to the England senior squad whilst playing in the Championship, although the number of caps between them equals less than ten caps.

We've taken a look at those that have gotten caps while we wait and see whether Sessegnon will be called-up tomorrow.

Zaha (Crystal Palace) 2012-13: 2 caps (now Ivory Coast)

Zaha got his first call-up courtesy of current manager (and former Fulham man) Roy Hodgson in 2012 for a friendly game against Sweden when he was in the Championship with Palace.

He came on as a sub in that came in the 83rd minute and was then selected again for the Scotland game a year later but switched his allegiances to the Ivory Coast for their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Because neither of those games were competitive fixtures, the Palace man was able to switch to the country of his birth, where he's currently made eight appearances, scoring twice, one in a game with Uganda and another in a game with Russia.

Jack Butland (Birmingham) 2012-13: 5 caps

Butland, now at Stoke City, could well be first choice for England in the upcoming World Cup but received his first call up for the Euro 2012 squad after injury to John Ruddy when the keeper was playing for Cheltenham Town of LEAGUE TWO , on loan from Birmingham City.

He made no appearances then, but was called up by Hodgson for the game with Italy in the 2012-13 season and made his debut for the side, becoming the youngest England international keeper at 19 years 158 days.

He made his competitive debut for Birmingham three days later.

He played twice more in 2015, once in 2016 and has played twice this year for England, and could well be the first choice for Gareth Southgate in Russia.

Jay Bothroyd (Cardiff) 2010-11: 1 cap

The Cardiff striker received his one and only cap for England in 2010, when he became Cardiff's first England international in their history.

He also became the first Football League player to receive a call-up since David Nugent in 2007.

It didn't go great for Bothroyd though, he made an appearance as a second half sub in the 2-1 defeat and never played again for the national side and left Cardiff at the end of the season for QPR.

Since then, he's played for Sheffield Wednesday, Muangthong United (Jokanovic's old club), Jubilo Iwata in Japan and Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.

David Nugent (Preston) 2006-07: 1 cap

The current Derby County man also got one cap for his country back in 2007, becoming the first Football League Player to be called up since David James in 2003 and the first outfield player since Michael Gray of Sunderland in 1999.

He made his debut against Andorra, coming on as a sub and scored the final goal in the 3-0 win, meaning he's one of three players to have one cap and one goal for the national team.

Since then, he's never made another appearance for England.

