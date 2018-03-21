The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford will be focusing on tactical work during the international break, Dean Smith has confirmed.

The Bees have Romaine Sawyers, Kamo Mokotjo, Henrik Dalsgaard, Alan Judge and Chris Mepham away on international duty.

But, for the remaining players at Jersey Road, it's a chance to work on how the Bees play on the pitch tactically with the squad in excellent shape ahead of the final 10 games.

Smith said: “We'll still be working hard. There's five or six players who have gone abroad with their international teams and we wish them well.

“The lads here will be working on tactical stuff. We don't need ticking over physically. Our stats have been very good all season.

“We'll do a few bits tactically where we know we can get better and improve our style of play.”

Brentford are next in action on Good Friday when Sheffield United visit Griffin Park before they travel to Bristol City on Easter Monday.

