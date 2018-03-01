Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have had to improvise this week and have called on Bedfont Sports' 4G pitch to get some training in.

The pitches at the club's Jersey Road training ground has a covering of snow, while Griffin Park doesn't have under-soil heating.

The situation has forced the Bees to look elsewhere and they commuted between Jersey Road and Bedfont Sports Club.

Smith said: “There's been a lot of improvisation involved. We've got a 4G surface we can train on at Bedfont Sports so we've done a bit of tactical work.

“Conditions don't really allow for you to be standing around. The players' attitudes have been spot on and I told them that where they go in their careers will reflect on their training and attitudes.”

He added: “We've got the dome at Uxbridge we can use. It's the logistics of it all. We get a coach here to get everyone there and you have to change lunchtimes. It's not ideal but it is what it is.”

It's not been an ideal preparation for Saturday's game with Cardiff but Smith believes his squad are in a good place.

He explained: “This would have been your coaching week. You'd have got on the pitches and have a double session but it wasn't possible.

“You have to deal with the conditions. The players are in a good enough place for Cardiff on Saturday.”

Snow can also bring about travel chaos but Smith has been pleasantly surprised by the traffic getting into Brentford's training ground.

He explained: “Everyone has got in without problems and well done to London traffic as the roads for me have been perfect coming in from Windsor every day and nobody has had a problem getting into Jersey Road so far.

“A lot of people have heeded the warnings and stayed off the roads, which is quite good.”