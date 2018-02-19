The video will start in 8 Cancel

It was a west London takeover in the WhoScored.Com team of the week.

No fewer than seven players from our three teams - Brentford , Fulham and QPR - made it into the stats-based website's Championship team of the weekend.

The three teams all had good weekends, with Fulham winning the big top of the table clash against Aston Villa 2-0. Floyd Ayite scored from inside the centre circle following a poor kick out from Sam Johnstone, and he gets in as a result of his performance, alongside team-mate Ryan Fredericks.

Brentford won 2-0 away at Sunderland and they are represented by three players - goalkeeper Dan Bentley, Kamohelo Mokotjo and striker Neal Maupay.

Queens Park Rangers were also 2-0 victors, over Bolton Wanderers. Matt Smith set one up and scored the other and he was the top player of the weekend, getting a WhoScored rating of 9.3. Joel Lynch also made it in the team.

The rest of the best team of the week was made up by George Friend of Middlesbrough, Cardiff's Sean Morrison, Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez and Preston's Alan Browne.

