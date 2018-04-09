Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Fredericks has said there'd be nothing better than playing for Fulham in the Premier League, despite links with a move away from Craven Cottage.

The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham, with David Moyes watching the 2-0 victory over Leeds United to cast his eye on a number of players.

Fredericks was linked with a move to Stoke City and Swansea in January, although a move never materialised, but the defender has revealed contract talks are still ongoing between his representatives and Fulham.

The club offered him a new deal in December but he has yet to sign it, and with Cyrus Christie's arrival in January it looked like the Whites were preparing for life after Fredericks.

However, he believes there'd be nothing better than playing for the side in the top flight.

He told Get West London: “They’re still talking, it’s no secret that I love being at Fulham, there’d be nothing better than playing for Fulham in the Premier League.

“We’ll have to see what happens.

“Once you get caught up in transfer speculation near the end of the season you’re form is going to dip, all I care about is doing well on the pitch and the relevant people will sort out my career while I’m doing the business on the pitch.”

(Image: Mark Kerton/PA Wire)

Fredericks made his 40th appearance in all competitions for Fulham in the 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday - a result that saw the side extend their unbeaten run to 19 games.

That saw them cut the gap to Cardiff City to just two points after they lost 1-0 to Wolves the night before, and Fredericks thinks they've piled the pressure on the Welsh side, but insists Fulham aren't feeling any themselves.

“It was massive for us, this is always a hard place to come and there aren’t many tougher away games, no matter where they are in the table it’s always a hard place to come," he added.

“We put a lot of pressure back on Cardiff, we aren’t feeling any ourselves, all we can do is keep winning, that’s what we’re doing and that’s what we’ll carry on doing and try our best to do that the rest of the season.

