Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway couldn't contain his delight, after watching his side thrash Norwich City on Easter Monday.

Holloway saw his men go behind in the second half, but their response was quick and impressive, as Massimo Luongo equalised 90 seconds later.

They went ahead through Matt Smith's header, before the impressive Ebere Eze and Ryan Manning added further goals.

Post-match, Holloway spoke to reporters and was a very happy man.

"We started really well but after that we had a little problem, and we came up against Wes Hoolahan when we thought he wouldn't be playing," he said.

"So they played two in behind the midfield and got it through which caused us a bit of a problem. We tried to get that message out there that we were a little bit sticky.

"We hit the post from a good header and funnily then their goal came from a counter because we didn't follow it in.

"How it ended up in our net, I don't know. There was good cover, good chasing, unlike last year when anyone who counter attacked against us looked like they were going to score.

"I thought our lads showed brilliant skill, composure and mentality to score when we did; a couple of one-twos and Massimo looked fantastic when he's in that form.

"He said to me he's just started to get prolific from what he was like before! It was very, very pleasing.

"If we were a boxer, we got smashed on the chin. The glass chin we had, we haven't got it any more because we have come back from 1-0 down - we haven't done that for 18 months.

"Now, we can do it. It hit us but it didn't look like it rocked us, because we've got belief. Why wouldn't you have that with the skill we've got on the pitch? Or the defenders we have on the pitch.

"In the end, Nedum is marauding forward and everybody is loving it because we got that little distance in between us, and that's when confidence can come.

"At 3-1, if they had scored, I was almost anticipating they might because that's what knocks us a little bit.

"I can see us getting stronger and stronger, and that's down to the senior pro's. The way they are conducting themselves around others and taking on what I am saying, and the way the youngsters are adding their enthusiasm and skill level to the group we already had.

"They're almost screaming 'pick me, pick me, pick me'. And I think that's down to the fans - they are loving them and really appreciating the way they are working and the skill they have got.

"That bodes well for the future."