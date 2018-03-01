The video will start in 8 Cancel

There can be little doubt that QPR's defeat at home to Nottingham Forest last weekend was one of their worst of the season.

Forest had not won in their previous five games leading up to the clash at Loftus Road, scoring just one goal.

But Aitor Karanka's men ran riot against a limp Rangers outfit, trouncing Ian Holloway's men 5-2.

Midfielder Josh Scowen slammed his own performance after the game and QPR are now ready to set the record straight and they have a tough test away at Aston Villa to try to bounce back this weekend.

Goalkeeper Alex Smithies is looking forward to it.

He told the club's official website: "We have let the fans down a little bit, certainly this week. You will see no lack of effort from our point of view on Saturday.

"We will have to be completely at it and if we do get a result it will completely transform the mood, and that’s what we want."

