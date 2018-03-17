The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham and QPR played out a 2-2 draw today in the west London derby - a result that saw the Whites make club history.

Tom Cairney and Lucas Piazon made it 2-0 as the home side looked like they were cruising to victory, but Massimo Luongo struck on the stroke of the half time to make it 2-1.

QPR came out for the second half and really pressured Fulham - forcing them to play one of their worst halves of the season as Pawel Wszolek equalised.

Ryan O'Donovan and Phil Spencer were both at the game - here's what they made of the match.

