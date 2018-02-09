The video will start in 8 Cancel

What do Ryan Sessegnon, Harry Kane, Big Shaq, Skepta and Gareth Southgate all have in common?

Well, they all feature in Nike's new all-star advert 'Nothing Beats a Londoner'.

It's been quite the month for the Fulham wonderkid, having been named SkyBet Player of the Month, PFA Player of the Month and being included in the WhoScored? team of the month.

And now, he's front and centre of Nike's newest advert which features a whole host of talent, including Kane, Alex Iwobi and Big Shaq, who has gone from being not hot to becoming a rugby player.

Despite probably being the best 17-year-old in the world, it doesn't stop him from being nutmegged by a fellow Londoner.

