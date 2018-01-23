Hello and welcome to day 22 of the transfer window. We're into the home stretch people with less than 10 days to go until it closes!

Things really seem to be hotting up as clubs up and down the country race to add the finishing touches to their squads as they prepare for the crucial second half of the season.

Fulham have signed Matt Targett on loan from Southampton while Brentford have rejected a bid from Reading for Yoann Barbet.

QPR have been quiet recently while Chelsea seem to be linked with every striker under the sun, with Peter Crouch and Ashley Barnes the latest two names tipped to make a move to the club.

