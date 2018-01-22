Hello and welcome to day 22 of the transfer window. We're into the home stretch people with less than 10 days to go until it closes!
Things really seem to be hotting up as clubs up and down the country race to add the finishing touches to their squads as they prepare for the crucial second half of the season.
Fulham have signed Matt Targett on loan from Southampton while Brentford have rejected a bid from Reading for Yoann Barbet.
QPR have been quiet recently while Chelsea seem to be linked with every striker under the sun, with Peter Crouch and Ashley Barnes the latest two names tipped to make a move to the club.
QPR defender Alex Finney has rejoined Maidstone United on loan.
The centre-back, who spent the first half of the season with the National League side, will stay with the Stones until the end of the season.
Targett aiming for play-off push
Fulham have completed the signing of Matt Targett from Southampton.
The full-back joins on a loan deal until the end of the season.
Targett has a wealth of experience despite being just 22, having featured in the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the Europa League.
Ian Holloway has addressed speculation surrounding the future of Pawel Wszolek.
The Poland international was a notable absentee for QPR in their 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough, and Holloway admitted that he doesn’t know what will happen before the end of the transfer window.
Yoann Barbet has little interest in trading Brentford’s play-off push for a relegation battle with Reading.
The Royals had a bid knocked back for the defender last week as it was nowhere near the club’s evaluation.
And Barbet, while flattered with the interest, is enjoying his time at Brentford and doesn’t see any point in leaving the club at this juncture.
It’s thought that his introduction could allow Ryan Sessegnon to play in his preferred position on the left wing.
Hello and welcome to our January 22 transfer window live blog.