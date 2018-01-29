The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR are reported to be interested in a move for Scunthorpe midfielder Funso Ojo, according the the Daily Mirror.

If speculation is to be believed, the Hoops are set to battle Leeds United and Nottingham Forest to sign the former Belgium under-21 international, who moved to Glanford Park from Willem II on a free transfer last summer.

The midfielder has made 30 appearances for The Iron, scoring one goal.

A move to Loftus Road appears to be unlikely with QPR facing the prospect of a hefty Financial Fair Play fine, meaning they are unlikely to pursue a target a signing who would likely cost in excess of £1m.

