Former QPR defender Steven Caulker could be set for a move to Italy after reports of interest from Serie A.

According to Italian media outlet TMW , the former England defender has been contacted by Genoa about a potential move.

The 26-year-old mutually agreed to leave the Hoops last month, and has been linked with a move to the likes of West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds.

It's thought that the likes of Chievo Verona, Sassuolo and Crotone are also interested.

Caulker suffered a difficult spell at Loftus Road, with his off-the-field issues meaning QPR fans never got to see the defender fulfil his undoubted potential.

He made 54 appearances for the Hoops, scoring three goals.

