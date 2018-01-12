Welcome to day 12 of the January Transfer Window!
It's been a bit of a slow burner for our west London teams so far this winter, with very few incoming deals having been done as we near the half way mark.
QPR have sold, Fulham have loaned out and Brentford have welcomed new signing Emiliano Marcondes to their squad after signing him in the summer, while Chelsea brought in Everton outcast Ross Barkley for £15million.
We'll have all the latest goings on, from all our west London clubs, the Championship and indeed the world if one takes place that catches our eye, right here throughout the day.
There's bound to be more transfers to come as January really starts to hot up.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
Some late news for you
Departure confirmed
QPR fan survey
Another look at what the QPR fans wanted in the January transfer window.
To view full results from fan survey, click here.
Doubts over Conte future
There’s been talk over whether Antonio Conte will leave Chelsea at the end of the season
Nico Yennaris is the unluckiest player in the Championship according to these stats
Some complimentary words for the Former Manchester United man
Alex Smithies has hailed QPR midfielder Sean Goss after his debut appearance for Rangers.
The former Manchester United man earned rave reviews on social media after his dominating display for the Scottish side in their 1-0 friendly victory over Atletico Mineiro in Florida.
To see what Smithies had to say, click here.
Dean Smith’s Brentford contract expires in 2019 and he discusses his future here.
Who's hit the woodwork the most?
Look away Fulham fans - the side have hit the woodwork the most times in the Championship season.
Jokanovic has spoken of the need to be more clinical, but at the moment, it looks like it’s the woodwork stopping the side.
A winger heading to Loftus Road?
QPR are reported to have made a move to loan Cardiff City’s Anthony Pilkington.
According to reports in the Daily Star, the Hoops join Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich and Barnsley in the hunt for the winger, who has fallen out of favour in the Welsh capital.
For full article, click here.
Bristol City make a signing
The news QPR fans had been hoping for!
Alex Smithies confirmed to Get West London last night that he is set to stay at QPR beyond the January transfer window.
The goalkeeper has been one of Ian Holloway’s most consistent performers this term, leading to talk of a move.
For full details, click here.
Chris Coleman has been discussing Sunderland transfers
Brentford are in action against Bolton on Saturday and Dean Smith has been talking about the job Phil Parkinson has done at the Macron Stadium. Read his comments here.
Boro favourites for top six
Slavisa Jokanovic thinks that Saturday’s opponents, Boro, are one of the favourites for the top six.
They’re just two points off, with Fulham four points away, and Jokanovic was praise worthy of the side ahead of the game.
Here’s what he said.
Good morning and it’s been a busy start elsewhere in the Championship as Cardiff have completed a the loan signing of Yanic Wildschut.