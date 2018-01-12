Welcome to day 12 of the January Transfer Window!

It's been a bit of a slow burner for our west London teams so far this winter, with very few incoming deals having been done as we near the half way mark.

QPR have sold, Fulham have loaned out and Brentford have welcomed new signing Emiliano Marcondes to their squad after signing him in the summer, while Chelsea brought in Everton outcast Ross Barkley for £15million.

We'll have all the latest goings on, from all our west London clubs, the Championship and indeed the world if one takes place that catches our eye, right here throughout the day.

There's bound to be more transfers to come as January really starts to hot up.

