Mousa Dembele has been revealed as one of the best dribblers in Europe.

The former Fulham midfielder has completed three successful dribbles per 90 minutes this season with a success rate of 88%.

Those figures combined put him joint 4th in the CIES Football Observatory index of the top dribblers in Europe’s five biggest leagues - the Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1, the Premier League and Serie A.

Top of the list though is Chelsea’s Eden Hazard -the Belgian has completed 6.4 successful dribbles per game with a success rate of 75%.

Neymar Jr has completed more dribbles per 90 minutes than any other player in the big five leagues - 7.3.

However, the Brazilian forward has also only completed 62% of his attempted dribbles which means Hazard pips him to the top of the index.

Lionel Messi is in third place having completed 5.5 dribbles per 90 minutes with a success rate of 62%.

Tottenham’s Dembele is fourth on the list alongside Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele.

(Image: John Walton/PA Wire)

Papu Gomez of Atalanta is sixth, West Ham’s Arthur Masuaku is seventh, while Southampton’s Sofiane Boufal and Mario Lemina are eighth and ninth respectively.

Demebele left Craven Cottage for Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 when Spurs triggered the £15million release clause in his contract and has gone from strength to strength in north London.

Rank: Player

1: Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

2: Neymar (PSG)

3: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

4: Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon)

4= Mousa Dembele (Tottenham)

6: Papu Gomez (atalanta)

7: Arthur Masuaku (West Ham)

8: Sofiane Boufal (Southampton)

9: Mario Lemina (Southampton)

9= Nabil Fekir (Lyon)

11: Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice)

12: Andre Carrillo (Watford)

12= Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

14: Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

15: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

16: Isco (Real Madrid)

16= Luiz Araujo (lille)

16= Goncalo Guedes (Valencia)

19: Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

19= Naby Keita (Leipzig)

19= Houssem Aouar (Lyon)

19= Julian Draxler (PSG)

19= Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace)

