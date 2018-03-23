Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Sessegnon is in the right place and the right time with both Fulham and England U21s, according to national manager Aidy Boothroyd.

Ahead of the senior side's friendlies with Holland and Italy, there were calls for the wonderkid to get a senior international call-up after a stunning season, which has seen him score 14 goals and play every game for his club so far.

Club boss Slavisa Jokanovic was keen for him to get a call-up to Gareth Southgate's squad, insisting that anyone who worked with the youngster would see he was ready for that step up, but the U21 boss thinks he's in the right place for the time being.

Boothroyd said: “He's not ready for them [the seniors] yet. He's in exactly the right place at the right time for his club, playing plenty of games and getting experience for his country.

“He’s obviously a massive talent, but it was a really quick discussion. When there is attention on someone who is doing so well, there is inevitably going to comparison with Wayne Rooneys and Michael Owens and the rest of it.

“He scores and creates so many goals. He’s a real talent and as a person, he fits. He’s a good lad.

“He's clearly got something that is special

"It's about making sure we keep his feet on the ground and not get too excited, make sure he doesn't get too excited – which I'm sure he won't – and just progress him at the right pace."

There are, of course, comparisons between taking Sessegnon to the World Cup with Theo Walcott's shock inclusion in 2006 under Sven Goran Eriksen, but Boothroyd insists England have learnt their lesson from that episode.

He added: “Yes, and we have to learn those lessons. There's a right time and a right place to see if he can maintain what he's doing. There are a lot of pitfalls on the way. He's got a long way to go yet."

