Slavisa Jokanovic wouldn't be drawn into discussing Ryan Sessegnon's future – but reckons he will be an expensive luxury to have.

Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG are but a few of the sides that have been linked with the Fulham wonderkid in recent weeks – although the club have rebuffed all interest so far.

Sessegnon didn't start in the 2-0 victory over Norwich City on Saturday after playing every game so far for the side, but did come on in the 54th minute to change the tie as Stefan Johansen and Tom Cairney goals made it 17 unbeaten.

And despite being linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world, Jokanovic has said that Sessegnon has taken control of the situation and not let it affect him.

He said: "I start all the games with Ryan, it's not only this game that he played.

"He is 17, it's not question about rest him but I want to be careful about him.

"Mitrovic played last week twice, and at the end of the game we detect he wasn't fresh.

"This is two players that played Tuesday, it's tactical decision, Sessegnon did a great job for us in the second half and we started to be more aggressive and start attacking the spaces.

"At the end, Ryan did a great job too.

"He is young, but it shows the head is healthy, and accepts what are rumours around him.

"We didn't detect this situation affecting him where he must work with us and compete for the Fulham.

"Everything is under control, or if you want, he put everything under control.

"He is focused on the work, push hard and I cannot make any comment about this value on this player, he will be an expensive player."

