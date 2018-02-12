Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Sessegnon has revealed his dream of playing with twin brother Steven Sessegnon in the white of Fulham at the Cottage one day.

The pair have come through the ranks at the club, joining the side in the summer of 2008 at eight-years-old, going straight into the U9 squad.

Both Ryan and Steven have risen through the ranks quickly at the club, as well as representing their country where Steven suffered a serious knee injury in the 2015/16 season playing alongside Ryan for the U16s.

That injury has seen Steven fall behind Ryan in terms of first team opportunities, although Steven did make his debut for the side in 2-0 win over Wycombe in the Carabao Cup, and played the last nine minutes with his twin in the match.

But Steven has had to wait to make his debut in the league, but Ryan has revealed how he and his brother used to have dreams about playing for Fulham together and is hoping that can become a reality soon.

Speaking to Sky Sports News he said: "That's what we want as a family and as a club, we want all young players to break through and hopefully my brother can make his league debut soon.

"We've always talked about it. Ever since we were young we always dreamed about playing in the same team as each other and doing that at Fulham would be great."

