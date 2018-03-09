Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed he has spoken to star man Ryan Sessegnon over the constant rumours linking him with a Premier League move, writes Mark Ritson.

For the past 18 months in particular, the academy graduate has been heavily linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Those rumours cropped up again this week, with Sessegnon having an outstanding campaign in a further forward position.

Jokanovic, speaking at his pre-match press conference, isn't worried the rumours could be distracting the star and is adamant the player is focused on Fulham - for now.

"I treat him like an adult, and I spoke with him today (Thursday) to discover if he's OK to see if this kind of situation affects him," said the boss.

"There is so much news about him but he's OK, he tries for us and is focused on the job which is immediately in front of him.

"We can't help the gossip and the rumours around him. It is part of his profession and he must live his life despite this sort of situation.

"Everything internally here is all right for him. We are always going to have positive and negative, he is ready for the battle to help us.

"It is not affecting him, he has shown he's strong many times and I am sure he will continue to show that with similar ambition and desire to work with our team."

