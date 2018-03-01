Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has backed Ryan Sessegnon to make England's Euro 2020 squad amidst rumours that the 17-year-old is being considered for a shock place in the 2018 World Cup squad.

Steve Holland has been watching the wonderkid, as have many others, which have led to suggestions he may be called up to the England squad that travels to Russia for the World Cup in the summer.

Sessegnon, who is Fulham's top scorer with 13 goals this season, has yet to receive a senior cap for his country, although he has won the U19 European Championships, with brother Steven winning the U17 World Cup.

Jokanovic has backed him for the next major tournament England compete in, but has nodded towards favouring a call-up for this tournament, speaking up his achievements for the Young Lions and his Fulham side.

He said: "I must respect another professional in football, this is not my opinion.

"My opinion is that this man has showed the quality to compete in senior football, this man showed the quality with the U19 national team to be champion of Europe with generation two years older and at the same time be one of the top scorers of the tournament.

"The decision is not in my hands, I trust this kid can make important things and at the end if he goes to the World Cup, I cannot take this decision, but it won't be the first time - remember Michael Owen, Theo Walcott were part of the tournament at similar age so this won't be the first time for England.

"At the end, if they decide not to bring him this time, I am sure he will be part of the next European Championship, I won't say 100% but 99.9% he will be there."

