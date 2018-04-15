Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Sessegnon should be proud to be named alongside 'top class' players like Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling in the PFA Young Player of the Year nominations, according to Slavisa Jokanovic.

The Fulham man made history by becoming the first player outside of the Premier League to be nominated for the award after his 14 goals this season has made him the side's top goal scorer.

Dele Alli is the current holder of the award, and while Sterling is amongst the favourites after the season he has had for Champions-elect Manchester City, Jokanovic is tipping Sessegnon to be nominated for the award for the next seven years as his career continues on an upward trijectory.

He said: "It's fantastic, he is top class, other players who are nominated are top class too and he must be personally satisfied and proud.

"We will see if he will win the award.

"Sessegnon will be in this position for the next seven years if he doesn't win this time.

"Compare that with these players isn't so easy, but being nominated with these players, must make him proud.

"I remember he was nominated for some awards last season and he didn't win and win this year.

"I don't know who will win but he will have seven years more at least for this award."

