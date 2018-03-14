The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tony Fernandes took to Twitter to show his delight after QPR's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa last night.

The Hoops dominated against the odds against the promotion-contenders, and the Hoops co-chairman said it was particularly pleasing to get a result against Villa.

He tweeted: "If there was one team I wanted to beat it was Villa away. Heheheh. Well done lads.

"Well done to our manager Ian Holloway and the whole squad. Take a bow. Patience is what we asked for. Long long way to go but thanks to those who gave us the time. One result doesn't make a season but this one is sweet.

"Left the office at 12.30 in the morning. Not much sleep. Long day in the office today. Off to Singapore and Sydney. Do I care? Hehehe no. We beat villa away. That makes up for lack of sleep.

He then added: "A word of thanks to Chris Ramsey and all in the academy."

