The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tony Fernandes took to social media after QPR's 2-1 defeat to Brentford to praise the team for 'a decent performance'.

As well as hailing some of the young stars to feature, Fernandes also touched on the importance of the summer ahead, before saying that there was lots to be proud about this term.

(Image: Action Images)

Speaking on Twitter, he said: "Decent performance especially as all centre-backs injured or not available. Good debut by Osman and well played by Matt Ingram. And a mention to Darnell.

"Will be a big and important summer for us. Many Many things to be proud about this year. While many will not see it many will."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .