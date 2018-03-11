Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR's lack of fire-power in front of goal has been a major source of frustration among the fans this term, and who can blame them?

Only seven teams have scored less than the Hoops this term, with a tally of 40 goals equalling an average of 1.11 goals per game in the Championship.

(Image: Action Images)

Les Ferdinand has hinted that the club will look to strengthen in the summer, and if the Twitter activity of Tony Fernandes is anything to go by, it appears we may have cracked which area they are prioritising.

QPR's co-chairman retweeted a message from a fan on Saturday night which highlighted 'the club's ineptitude in front of goal', showing his agreement at the lack of firepower in the Hoops squad.

His Tweet can be seen below.

While a retweet doesn't confirm that the club will target a striker in the summer, it certainly shows that Fernandes does empathise with the fans who are looking to see more attactive, attacking football at Loftus Road.

It's evident from looking at the squad that up front is where the club most needs to strengthen, with Matt Smith topping the scoring charts with eight goals; and the likes of Conor Washington and Idrissa Sylla not proving to be consistent enough to lead the line on a regular basis.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.