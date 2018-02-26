Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tony Fernandes has broke his silence following QPR's heavy 5-2 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Hoops were taken apart by Aitor Karanka's side at Loftus Road, leading to outrage from fans on social media regarding the current position of the club.

But club co-chairman Fernandes has opened up on the rebuilding job in process at the club, and says he will be conducting an interview soon to reveal all.

Speaking on Twitter, Holloway said: "When I came to QPR everyone talked about a poor academy . We are now producing players on a regular basis. We are close to our academy. Buts it’s not bricks and mortars it’s about having the right people and that we have.

"There are going to be ups and downs in th club as we are rebuilding. Saturday was a down but there have been many ups. We have many battles to manage but we are managing and we feel making some progress.

"Will appear on the QPRPodcast and with IJTaylor81 (QPR's Head of Media and Communications, Ian Taylor) so try and be as transparent as possible and give as many answers as we can."

