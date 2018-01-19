The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Cairney has been in the media spotlight this week.

After Tony Khan put a stop to any talk of Ryan Sessegnon leaving Craven Cottage by releasing a statement that said he would not be leaving the club this January, attention, in the national press, has now turned to captain Cairney.

The Scottish international signed a new long-term deal with Fulham in the summer, fending off interest from the likes of Newcastle United, who were thought to have had a £20 million bid rejected.

That has not stopped clubs being linked with him in this January transfer window though, and there was talk this week of West Brom coming in with a £12 million offer.

GetWestLondon understands no formal bid was placed and manager Slavisa Jokanovic insists that the 26-year-old is happy at Craven Cottage.

Jokanovic said: "I'm not talking about rumours. I know Tom Cairney is happy here, that's it, that's the only comment I can make."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .