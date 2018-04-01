Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Cairney seems to love playing against Leeds United.

Last season, the Fulham skipper sent the Hammersmith End, and indeed the rest of Craven Cottage, into absolute raptures when a last-minute equaliser, curled into the top corner of the Leeds goal, equalised and set the side well on their way to the play-offs.

As if that wasn't enough for Leeds fans to be sick of the sight of the skipper, his stats against the Elland Road outfit make for some really interesting reading.

Cairney was released by Leeds at the age of 16, something that hurt him a lot as a youngster, but it seems to be the 27-year-old who is getting the last laugh now.

The skipper, and arguably the best creative midfielder in the Championship, has had a hand in six goals in his last six league matches against Leeds (four goals, two assists), scoring exactly once in each of his last four matches against the Whites.

Here's how that looks on paper:

March 7, 2017, Fulham 1-1 Leeds - GOAL

August 16, 2016, Leeds 1-1 Fulham - GOAL

February 23, 2016, Leeds 1-1 Fulham, GOAL

4 April, 2015, Leeds 0-3 Blackburn, GOAL

1 January, 2014, Leeds 1-2 Blackburn, ASSIST, ASSIST

It's some record, and one that Fulham fans will hope continues on Tuesday night when Cairney and his side welcome Paul Heckingbottom's side to the Cottage.

On another note, the Leeds United boss has lost all four of his Championship games against Fulham, while Slavisa Jokanovic has never lost to Leeds.

The last FIVE league meetings have ended as draws too, in case you were wondering.

