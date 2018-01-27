The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tom Cairney has not travelled with the Fulham squad for their game with Barnsley, with Slavisa Jokanovic naming an unchanged side.

The captain has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham before the January transfer window, although the club are adamant no key players will be leaving and claim Cairney is missing as he undergoes knee rehabilitation.

On the pitch, Fulham are unchanged from the team that demolished Burton 6-0, with Rui Fonte keeping his place leading the line this afternoon.

Meanwhile, new signing Matt Targett gets a place on the bench, with Denis Odoi continuing at left back, allowing Ryan Sessegnon to play further forward.

There’s also a place on the bench for Ibrahima Cisse, who last featured for Fulham in November in a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Kalas, Ream, Odoi, McDonald, Johansen, Norwood, Piazon, Fonte and R Sessegnon

Subs: Button, S Sessegnon, Targett, Cisse, De la Torre, Kebano and Kamara

