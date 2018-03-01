Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tottenham Hotspur progressed in the FA Cup against Rochdale last night, but not before another Video Assistant Referee (VAR) debacle reared its head at Wembley.

A goal was disallowed, a converted penalty overturned - Son Heung-Min was given a yellow for 'feinting' during his run-up while Fernando Llorente was penalised for fouling in the build-up to Erik Lamela's goal.

It seems that whenever VAR is used, controversy follows, with managers having no idea what's going, while fans are left well in the dark on what's happening on the pitch whenever VAR is used.

After the game, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino felt the system isn't going to help and that football is an emotion, saying: "The first half was a little bit embarrassing for everyone, I am not sure that system is going to help.

"I think football is about emotion, if we are going to kill emotion, it's not so happy what we have seen today. My opinion is we have the best referees in Europe. The referee is the boss on the pitch and has the last word always."

And that's something the Fulham captain agrees with, taking to Twitter to have his view on VAR, saying: "We’ve already got the best game in the world don’t try fix it if it’s not broken... VAR needs to do one!!

"Just let us play football the talking points controversy and human error is what makes it so special!"

Meanwhile, despite exiting the FA Cup, loan man Stephen Humphrys scored at Wembley last night.

